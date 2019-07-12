Listen Live Sports

Novelist David Baldacci gifts $1M to Mark Twain home

July 12, 2019 9:31 am
 
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The historic home in Hartford where Mark Twain and his family once lived has received a $1 million gift from bestselling novelist David Baldacci and his wife.

The Mark Twain House & Museum says the gift is expected to support new initiatives including writing programs and more appearances by authors.

Baldacci, who’s published 38 books, has served on the board of trustees of the Twain House since 2012.

Baldacci tells the Hartford Courant that he’s a huge fan of Mark Twain, whose real name was Samuel Clemens, and has read everything he ever wrote. Baldacci says the famed author not only made a huge impression on him through his writing, but how he conducted his life.

Clemens lived in the Hartford home from 1874 to 1891.

