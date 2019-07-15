Listen Live Sports

Oliver Stone writing memoir, scheduled for 2020

July 15, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Oliver Stone has some memories to share, not all of them happy.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announced Monday that it had acquired a memoir by the Oscar-winning filmmaker. The book, currently untitled, is scheduled for Fall 2020. Stone is known for such provocative films as “Platoon,” ”JFK” and “Born On the Fourth of July.” According to the publisher, he will center on his early years, including his time in Vietnam. Winner of an Academy Award before age 35, he will also recount his “overindulgences borne of youthful success.” Stone has an acknowledged history of drugs and alcohol and has been married three times.

Stone, 72, said in a statement that he has been reassessing his life and decided that all memories are to be cherished, “pleasant or not.”

