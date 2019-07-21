Listen Live Sports

Pageant winner ousted after tweets on Muslims, black people

July 21, 2019 8:56 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — The Miss World America organization has stripped its Michigan pageant winner of her title, which she says was because of tweets she made about Muslims and black people.

Kathy Zhu was crowned the pageant’s Michigan winner last week. She’s a University of Michigan conservative who’s active with a group called Chinese Americans for Trump.

In since-deleted tweets from the last two years, Zhu alluded to Muslim women wearing hijabs as “being oppressed under Islam” and disparaged black people for “blaming others” in regard to crime.

After being stripped of her crown, she posted a letter online in which pageant officials described her tweets as “offensive” and “inappropriate.” Zhu calls the decision discriminatory and defends the tweets.

Pageant officials didn’t respond to a Sunday message seeking comment. It’s unclear who’ll represent Michigan in Miss World America’s October competition in Las Vegas.

Miss World America is separate from the more widely-known Miss America contest.

