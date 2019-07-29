Listen Live Sports

PBS to air five-part docu-series on ‘Asian Americans’

July 29, 2019 12:47 pm
 
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — PBS will air a five-part documentary series called “Asian Americans.”

The series will chronicle the Asian American story in the U.S. and aims to launch in 2020 during Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, which is in May.

In 2010, the U.S. Census identified the Asian population as the fastest-growing racial/ethnic group in the United States.

PBS says the series will use personal stories to explore the impact of the group on the U.S.

The network announced the series Monday.

