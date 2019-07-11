Listen Live Sports

Poet and former Youth Laureate Amanda Gorman has book deal

July 11, 2019 11:57 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman is working on a picture book.

Viking Children’s Books announced Thursday that Gorman’s “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem” is scheduled for 2021. It’s the first part of a two-book deal.

The rising senior at Harvard University says in a statement that she wanted to share a “vision of positive change with young readers.” She was named the country’s first Youth Poet Laureate in 2017. The position is sponsored in part by the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities.

She has published a poetry collection, “The One for Whom Food Is Not Enough,” and read at the White House during the Obama administration. She recently performed an Independence Day poem for “CBS This Morning” with the Boston Pops Orchestra.

