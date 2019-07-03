Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

R. Kelly wants ex-wife to stop talking about him publicly

July 3, 2019 10:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Lawyers for R&B singer R. Kelly are asking a judge in Chicago to fine and jail his ex-wife for breaking a confidentiality clause in their divorce agreement.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg said in a Tuesday filing that Andrea Kelly appeared “on countless media outlets disparaging Robert Kelly and making accusations and charges.” The singer faces more than 20 sex-related counts in Cook County criminal courts alleging he abused and assaulted women. He denies all wrongdoing.

Andrea Kelly’s lawyer says the singer has broken the confidentiality agreement himself many times.

The couple’s divorce has garnered attention since the singer was jailed for three days in March for failing to pay about $160,000 in child support. The next hearing in the case is July 10.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.