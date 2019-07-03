Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Rapper ordered to pay $233K to guard who pepper sprayed him

July 3, 2019 8:38 am
 
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Rapper Boosie BadAzz has been ordered to pay about $233,000 to a security guard who pepper sprayed him at a Mississippi Gulf Coast mall.

The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports the order was issued Tuesday in a default judgment against the Louisiana rapper, whose real name is Torrence Hatch. Guard Glen Kerley testified he was assaulted while dealing with the rapper and onlookers at a Dillard’s store during Biloxi’s 2017 Black Beach Weekend.

Kerley pepper sprayed the crowd when they refused to leave and said he was then beaten by the rapper, his guard and others. Kerley sued the rapper for assault and other offenses. Hatch hasn’t shown up to court since his attorney withdrew from the case in March.

Hatch has a pending lawsuit against Dillard’s.

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com

