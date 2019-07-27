Listen Live Sports

Rapper RZA says arrested A$AP Rocky is a hostage in Sweden

July 27, 2019 3:13 pm
 
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — RZA (RIHZ’-uh) of the Wu-Tang Clan says he’s concerned over what he calls a hostage situation for fellow rapper A$AP Rocky, who’s charged with assault in Sweden.

RZA told The Associated Press at an event Friday promoting the Hulu drama series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” that he doesn’t condone violence, but celebrities have to protect themselves, and Rocky is not dangerous or a criminal.

He says he’s “disappointed in Sweden” and “disappointed that a judge cannot discern that this is not a man you hold hostage.”

Swedish prosecutors say Rocky and two others attacked a man there. Rocky says he acted in self-defense. He’s been in custody since July 3.

President Donald Trump has also spoken out against Rocky’s detention.

RZA says if Trump helped, “that’d be a beautiful thing.”

