Records of singer’s legal battle with ex-wife to be released

July 10, 2019 8:41 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has ruled some records of singer R. Kelly’s legal battle with his ex-wife could be released to the public as soon as next week.

Cook County Circuit Judge Lori Rosen on Wednesday held a closed hearing to determine which records concerning Robert Kelly’s case with ex-wife Andrea Kelly would remain sealed.

Attorneys for the 52-year-old singer and his ex-wife told reporters that they argued some documents should remain sealed including a prenuptial agreement, the divorce settlement from 2009 and a child support document that apparently contained Kelly’s tax returns. They also wanted documents with medical information about their children sealed.

Rosen opened the courtroom to issue her ruling keeping the divorce settlement, a doctor’s letter about one of the children sealed and to blackout on medical information and the children’s and doctors’ names. The prenuptial agreement will be released.

Kelly faces sex-related charges involving four women, three of whom were minors when the alleged abuse occurred. He has pleaded not guilty.

