Report: Univision might be shopping for a buyer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A report says Spanish-language television network Univision could be considering a sale from its private equity owners.

Univision confirmed it is “reviewing strategic options” and has hired outside advisers after a report in The Wall Street Journal said it was looking at options, including potentially a sale.

Univision competes with fellow Spanish-language network Telemundo in the U.S.

Private equity firm Saban Capital Group and other firms bought Univision in 2007. In 2016, Univision bought what was then known as Gawker Media, which included news sites Gizmodo and The Onion, for $135 million in an attempt to bring in young readers.

The plan did not pan out, and Univision sold the properties for an undisclosed price earlier this year.

