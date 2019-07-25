Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

SAG Awards shift date, avoid schedule conflict with Grammys

July 25, 2019 5:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Screen Actors Guild Awards will shift a week earlier than planned and avoid airing at the same time as the Grammy Awards.

Organizers announced the shift Thursday and that the show, which honors the best performances in film and television, will be broadcast live Jan. 19 on TNT and TBS.

The SAG Awards are voted on by acting guild members and are a reliable indicator of who will win acting honors at the Academy Awards.

The Oscars’ decision to move up its 2020 ceremony from late February to Feb. 9 has created a crunch for earlier awards ceremonies. The Grammy Awards will be bestowed on Jan. 26.

Advertisement

The Oscars will move back to late February in 2021 and 2022.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|26 ADAPT Breakfast Meeting
7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established