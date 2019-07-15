Listen Live Sports

Sen. Chris Murphy writing book on gun violence

July 15, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — One of Washington’s leading advocates for gun control, Sen. Chris Murphy, has a book coming out next year.

Murphy’s “The Violence Inside Us: A Brief History of an Ongoing American Tragedy” will be published Jan. 20, Random House announced Monday. Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, said in a statement that the book was an exploration of the roots of violence and “a deeply personal journey” of his own battle against gun violence. His journey begins with the 2012 shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, when a gunman killed 20 first graders and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Murphy added that he hopes his book will lead to a “fresh, less polarized conversation.”

