The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Spanish judge rules 43-year-old man is son of Julio Iglesias

July 10, 2019 12:29 pm
 
MADRID (AP) — A judge in Spain has found there is sufficient evidence to establish that a 43-year-old man is the biological son of Julio Iglesias even though the singer refused to have a DNA test.

The judge, in fact, cited Iglesias’ refusal to submit to genetic testing as part of the evidence that persuaded him to rule in favor of Javier Sánchez in his paternity suit against the 75-year-old crooner.

The judge’s ruling issued Wednesday said “there existed contacts and a relationship between the mother of (Sánchez and Iglesias) near the date of conception.”

Sánchez says his mother, María Edite Santos, gave birth to him in 1975 exactly nine months after she met Iglesias at a party.

Iglesias’ lawyers say they will appeal the decision.

Any possible financial compensation for Sánchez would be determined at a separate trial.

