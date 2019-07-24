Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Spokesman: Cosby’s insurer settles Janice Dickinson lawsuit

July 24, 2019 6:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bill Cosby’s spokesman says an insurance company has settled another defamation suit filed by an accuser, this one by model Janice Dickinson. ?

Dickinson and lawyer Lisa Bloom have scheduled a press conference Thursday near Los Angeles.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt says American International Group Inc. settled the case without Cosby’s approval, as they’ve done with at least eight other women who say the comedian and his agent maligned them by denying their allegations.

Bloom promises a “major, final, legal victory” in Dickinson’s case.

Advertisement

Dickinson says Cosby drugged and raped her in 1982. She’s one of six accusers who testified at the 2018 criminal trial that led to Cosby’s conviction and a three- to 10-year prison term for a 2004 sexual assault.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

An AIG spokesman did not return messages seeking comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|25 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard, Botswana service members feel the rhythm

Today in History

1969: Apollo 11 safely returns to earth