Statues, education center honor Neil Armstrong at museum

July 14, 2019 3:04 pm
 
WAPAKONETA, Ohio (AP) — New statues of astronaut Neil Armstrong have been unveiled and an education center has been dedicated in his name as his Ohio hometown continues celebrating its native son’s history-making moon mission 50 years ago this month.

The Dayton Daily News reports Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and other officials gathered at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta (wah-puh-kuh-NET’-uh) for the unveiling Sunday of a bronze life-sized statue of Armstrong as a test pilot. A statue of him as a boy also was unveiled.

A ribbon-cutting dedicated the Armstrong STEM Inspiration Center at the museum. It will promote science, technology, engineering and math learning.

Armstrong stepped on the moon’s surface July 20, 1969. A celebration of the moon landing which had already begun continues through July 21 in the western Ohio city.

Follow AP’s full coverage of the Apollo 11 anniversary at: https://apnews.com/Apollo11moonlanding

