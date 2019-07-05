Listen Live Sports

Sweden detains rapper A$AP Rocky after street fight

July 5, 2019 11:17 am
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky was ordered held by a Swedish court Friday for two weeks in pre-trial detention while police investigate a fight in downtown Stockholm.

Prosecutor Fredrik Karlsson said Friday after the hearing at the Stockholm District Court that A$AP Rocky — the stage name of Rakim Mayers — was to be held on a lesser assault charge than he initially had demanded.

“They were attacked and he made use of self-defense,” said defense lawyer Henrik Olsson Lilja, adding they would appeal the ruling.

The rapper was involved in the fight Sunday before appearing at a music festival in Sweden. It was not clear who else was involved in the incident. Videos published on social media, show a person being violently thrown onto the ground by A$AP Rocky. He and others punched and kicked the person on the ground.

Police took him in Wednesday and A$AP Rocky had to cancel performances in Norway and Poland. Sweden’s TT news agency confirmed that the rapper’s world tour has been paused.

