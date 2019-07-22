Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Swedish investigation ends of man in fight with A$AP Rocky

July 22, 2019
 
< a min read
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish prosecutors have dropped their investigation of a man they say was involved in a fight with American rapper A$AP Rocky.

Magnus Stromberg represents the alleged victim and said Monday they are happy but not surprised by the decision.

Rocky, a platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been behind bars since early this month as police investigate the fight in Stockholm . It was not clear who else was involved, but videos published on social media appear to show a person being violently thrown onto the ground by Rocky.

Prosecutors have until Thursday to make a decision on the investigation. Rocky’s lawyer says they will not comment until Thursday, but his lawyer has said the rapper was acting in self defense.

The case has drawn attention of celebrities including Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West. President Donald Trump spoke with Sweden’s prime minister Saturday about the detained rapper.

