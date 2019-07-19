Listen Live Sports

Teen rapper Tay-K convicted of murder in Texas home invasion

July 19, 2019 3:00 pm
 
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury has convicted a teenage rapper of murder in the 2016 shooting death of a man during a home invasion.

The Tarrant County jury on Friday found 19-year-old Taymor McIntyre of Arlington guilty for his role in the death of 21-year-old Ethan Walker at Walker’s home in Mansfield, southeast of Fort Worth.

The man who shot Walker was sentenced last year to life in prison. Prosecutors have said McIntyre was charged with murder because he recruited the triggerman and organized the robbery.

McIntyre also was convicted of aggravated robbery. He pleaded guilty Monday to two other counts of aggravated robbery related to the home invasion. He faces a punishment of life in prison.

McIntyre rapped under the name Tay-K and his 2017 single “The Race” appeared on Billboard’s Hot 100.

