‘The Father’ wins Karlovy Vary film fest’s top prize

July 6, 2019 2:29 pm
 
PRAGUE (AP) — “The Father,” a movie directed by Bulgaria’s filmmaking duo Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov, has won the top prize at the 54th edition of an international film festival in the Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary.

The movie was chosen from 12 contenders for the Crystal Globe by the Karlovy Vary Film Festival’s grand jury. Saturday’s award also comes with a $25,000 cash prize.

A family drama with comic and absurd moments, “The Father” describes a story of a man who firmly believes that his wife is trying to contact him after her death.

The filmmakers’ previous features, “The Lesson” (2014) and “Glory” (2016) won awards at a number of other international film festivals.

