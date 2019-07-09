Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

July 9, 2019 2:33 pm
 
Apple Book charts for week ending July 7, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. Backlash by Brad Thor – 9781982104054 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Evvie Drake Starts Over by Linda Holmes – 9780525619253 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Summer of ’69 by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316419994 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. Whiskey Beach by Nora Roberts – 9781101621219 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Don’t Let Go by Harlan Coben – 9780698411661 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert – 9780698408326 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. My Not So Perfect Life by Sophie Kinsella – 9780812998276 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Paradox by Catherine Coulter – 9781501138140 – (Gallery Books)

10. The Light We Lost by Jill Santopolo – 9780735212770 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

