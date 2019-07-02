The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending June 30, 2019:

1. Dumbo

2. Captain Marvel

3. Holmes & Watson

4. Us (2019)

5. Toy Story 3

6. After

7. Toy Story

8. Toy Story 2

9. The Illusionist

10. Hotel Mumbai

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. After

2. Hotel Mumbai

3. Rust Creek

4. The Hummingbird Project

5. The Beach Bum

6. High Life

7. Summer of 84

8. Plus One

9. Donnie Darko

10. Giant Little Ones

