The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

July 2, 2019 2:02 pm
 
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending June 30, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Dumbo

2. Captain Marvel

3. Holmes & Watson

4. Us (2019)

5. Toy Story 3

6. After

7. Toy Story

8. Toy Story 2

9. The Illusionist

10. Hotel Mumbai

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. After

2. Hotel Mumbai

3. Rust Creek

4. The Hummingbird Project

5. The Beach Bum

6. High Life

7. Summer of 84

8. Plus One

9. Donnie Darko

10. Giant Little Ones

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

