The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

July 9, 2019 2:23 pm
 
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending July 7, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Shazam!

2. Dumbo

3. Captain Marvel

4. Escape Plan: The Extractors

5. Spider-Man: Homecoming

6. Us (2019)

7. Plus One

8. Hotel Mumbai

9. The Upside

10. Wonder Park

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Plus One

2. Hotel Mumbai

3. After

4. Teen Spirit

5. Hereditary

6. Cold Blood

7. The Rewrite

8. Ophelia

9. High Life

10. In Search of Greatness

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

