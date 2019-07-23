The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending July 21, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Shazam!

2. Long Shot

3. Apollo 11 (2019)

4. A Vigilante

5. UglyDolls

6. Alita: Battle Angel

7. After

8. Breakthrough

9. Little (2019)

10. Aquaman (2018)

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. After

2. Plus One

3. Hotel Mumbai

4. Rust Creek

5. I Got the Hook-Up 2

6. Sword of Trust

7. The Quake

8. Lady Bird

9. Iron Sky: The Coming Race

10. Bottom of the 9th

