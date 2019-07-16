Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

July 16, 2019 2:47 pm
 
1 min read
App Store Official Charts for the week ending July 14, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Pocket Build,MoonBear LTD

9. Dokk OS, David Desrochers

10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Picker 3D, Rollic Games

2. aquapark.io, Voodoo

3. Dr. Mario World, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

4. Line Color,tastypill

5. Fun Race 3D, Good Job Games

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

10. Google Maps – Transit & Food, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Human: Fall Flat, 505 Games (US), Inc.

7. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Scott Cawthon

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Scott Cawthon

10. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. aquapark.io, Voodoo

2. Fun Race 3D, Good Job Games

3. Line Color,tastypill

4. Dr. Mario World, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

5.slither.io, Lowtech Studios LLC.

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

8. Touch the wall, Voodoo

9. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

10. Polysphere,Playgendary

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

