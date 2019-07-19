Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘Titans’ cast, crew heartbroken after crew member is killed

July 19, 2019 1:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The producers of the web series “Titans” say the cast and crew are heartbroken after a special effects coordinator was killed while preparing for a stunt.

In a statement, the show’s executive producers say Warren Appleby was killed at a special effects facility while preparing for an upcoming shoot. No other details were disclosed.

Warner Bros. Television Group and DC Universe said in the statement that Appleby was a “treasured colleague” who was “beloved by all who worked with him during an impressive 25-year career in television.”

Production for the series, which is based on the DC Comics’ “Teen Titans,” takes place in Toronto.

Advertisement

Appleby was special effects coordinator for Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water,” which won the best picture Oscar in 2018.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.