On July 13, 1939, Frank Sinatra made his first record, singing “From the Bottom of My Heart” and “Melancholy Mood” with the Harry James Orchestra.

In 1977, a Boz Scaggs concert in New York was cut short because of a citywide power failure. NRBQ was playing that night in a different venue and improvised by taping flashlights to their microphone stands and playing an acoustic set.

In 1984, Philippe (fel-EE’-pay) Wynne, a former lead singer of The Spinners, died of a heart attack while on stage in Oakland, California. He was 43.

In 1985, the Live Aid concerts to help starving people in Africa were held in London, Philadelphia and other cities. Live Aid was organized by singer Bob Geldof and featured dozens of top entertainers. It’s estimated more than 1.5 billion people either watched Live Aid on television or listened to a radio broadcast.

In 1989, Roseanne Barr filed for divorce in Los Angeles from William Pentland.

In 1990, the movie “Ghost” was released.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Patrick Stewart is 79. Actor Robert Forster (“Banyon”) is 78. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn of The Byrds is 77. Actor Harrison Ford is 77. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 73. Actress Daphne Maxwell Reid (“Eve,” ”The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 71. Actress Didi Conn is 68. Actor Gil Birmingham (“Twilight” films) is 66. Country singer Louise Mandrell is 65. Bassist Mark “The Animal” Mendoza of Twisted Sister is 63. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 62. Actor Michael Jace (“The Shield”) is 57. Comedian Tom Kenny (“Spongebob Squarepants”) is 57. Country singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw is 57. Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 57. Country singer Neil Thrasher (Thrasher Shriver) is 54. Actor Ken Jeong (“Dr. Ken,” ”Community”) is 50. Singer Deborah Cox is 46. Drummer Will Champion of Coldplay is 41. Actor Steven R. McQueen (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 31. Singer Leon Bridges is 30. Actress Hayley Erin (“General Hospital”) is 25. Actor Kyle Harrison Breitkopf (BRYT’-kahpf) (“The Whispers”) is 14.

