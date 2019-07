On July 12, 1962, the Rolling Stones played their first gig at a club in London. The lineup of the band included Mick Jagger, Brian Jones and Keith Richards. Drummer Charlie Watts and bassist Bill Wyman joined later.

In 1969, Blind Faith made its U.S. debut at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Also in 1969, “The Ballad of John and Yoko” was banned by many radio stations because they were offended by the line, “Christ, you know it ain’t easy.”

In 1970, Johnny Cash sent autographed records and photos to South Dakota judge S.K. Hicks, who claimed to be the inspiration for Johnny Cash’s single “A Boy Named Sue.”

In 1975, K.C. and the Sunshine Band made their pop chart debut with “Get Down Tonight.”

In 1979, singer Minnie Riperton died of cancer at the age of 31. She was best known for her 1975 hit “Lovin’ You.”

Also in 1979, a Chicago disc jockey held a “disco demolition” between a baseball doubleheader at Comiskey Park. The second game was called off because so much damage had been done to the field.

In 1983, musician Chris Wood, who had played the saxophone and flute for Traffic, died in London of liver failure.

In 1992, Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose was arrested at New York’s JFK International Airport on a warrant from St. Louis prosecutors. Rose was wanted on charges stemming from a riot during a 1991 Guns N’ Roses concert. He was released on $100,000 bond.

Also in 1992, a memorial to Buddy Holly was unveiled in Dallas.

In 1996, drummer Jimmy Chamberlin of Smashing Pumpkins was charged with heroin possession. Police say he was with Jonathan Melvoin (MEL’-voyn), a backup keyboard player for the band who died of a drug overdose in a hotel room in New York.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-comedian Bill Cosby is 82. Singer Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac is 76. Actress Denise Nicholas (“In the Heat of the Night”) is 75. Singer Walter Egan is 71. Fitness guru Richard Simmons is 71. Actress Cheryl Ladd (“Charlie’s Angels”) is 68. Actress Mel Harris (“thirtysomething”) is 63. Gospel singer Sandi Patty is 63. Guitarist Dan Murphy of Soul Asylum is 57. Singer Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms is 54. Actress Natalie Desselle Reid (“Madea’s Big Happy Family,” TV: “Eve”) is 52. Actress Lisa Nicole Carson (“Ally McBeal”) is 50. Country singer Shannon Lawson is 46. Rapper Magoo is 46. Actress Anna Friel (“Pushing Daisies”) is 43. Singer Tracie Spencer is 43. Actress Alison Wright (“The Americans”) is 43. Actor Steve Howey (“Reba”) is 42. Actor Topher Grace (“That ’70s Show”) is 41. Actress Michelle Rodriguez (“The Fast and The Furious” films, “Lost”) is 41. Actor Kristen Connolly (“Zoo”) is 39. Singer-guitarist Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry is 36. Actress Natalie Martinez (“Under the Dome”) is 35. Actress Ta’Rhonda Jones (“Empire”) is 31. Actress Melissa O’Neill (“The Rookie”) is 31. Actress Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” ”House of Cards”) is 29. Actor Erik Per Sullivan (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 28.

