On July 11, 1937, composer George Gershwin died of a brain tumor in Beverly Hills, California. Among Gershwin’s works are “An American in Paris,” ”Rhapsody in Blue” and “Porgy and Bess.”

In 1959, Joan Baez made her first recording. It was a duet with Bob Gibson, recorded live at the Newport Folk Festival.

In 1964, The Supremes released their first hit, “Where Did Our Love Go.”

In 1970, the “Woodstock” soundtrack hit number one on the U.S. album chart, the first triple album to do so.

In 1979, Neil Young’s concert film “Rust Never Sleeps” premiered in Los Angeles. The album of the same name was released simultaneously.

Also in 1979, the first digital rock album, “Bop Till You Drop” by Ry Cooder, was released.

In 1989, actor Laurence Olivier died. He was 82.

In 1995, R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills had abdominal surgery. The band was touring in Germany at the time.

In 2008, singer Steven Page of Barenaked Ladies was arrested in Fayetteville, New York, on drug charges.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Jeff Hanna of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 72. Ventriloquist Jay Johnson (“Soap”) is 70. Actor Bruce McGill (“Animal House”) is 69. Singer Bonnie Pointer of the Pointer Sisters is 69. Actor Stephen Lang is 67. Actress Mindy Sterling (“Austin Powers”) is 66. Actress Sela Ward is 63. Singer Peter Murphy of Bauhaus is 62. Reggae singer Michael Rose of Black Uhuru is 62. Actor Mark Lester (“Oliver”) is 61. Jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum is 61. Guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 60. Singer Suzanne Vega is 60. Actress Lisa Rinna is 56. Bassist Scott Shriner of Weezer is 54. Actress Debbe Dunning (“Home Improvement”) is 53. Actor Greg Grunberg (“Heroes,” ”Alias,” ”Felicity”) is 53. Actor Justin Chambers (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 49. Actress Leisha Hailey (“The L Word”) is 48. Actor Michael Rosenbaum (“Smallville”) is 47. Rapper Lil’ Kim is 44. Actor Jon Wellner (“CSI”) is 44. Singer Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie is 43. Rapper Lil’ Zane is 37. Actor David Henrie (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 30. Actor Connor Paolo (“Revenge”) is 29. Singer Alessia Cara (ah-LES’-ee-ah KAR’-ah) is 23.

