On July 26, 1963, Motown Records released “Mickey’s Monkey” by The Miracles.

In 1977, Robert Plant’s six-year old son died of a respiratory ailment. Led Zeppelin was on tour in the U.S. at the time, and the remaining seven dates were canceled.

In 1990, keyboardist Brent Mydland of the Grateful Dead was found dead of a drug overdose in his California home. He was 37.

In 1991, actor Paul Reubens — also known as Pee-Wee Herman — was arrested inside a movie theater in Sarasota, Florida, for exposing himself.

Advertisement

In 1992, singer Mary Wells, known for the hits “My Guy,” and “You Beat Me To The Punch,” died of cancer. She was 49.

In 1996, singer Donnie Osmond apologized to TV host Rosie O’Donnell for making a comment about her weight during an earlier appearance on her show. She made him sing “Puppy Love” to her in a dog suit.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Darlene Love is 78. Singer Brenton Wood is 78. Singer Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones is 76. Actress Helen Mirren is 74. Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen is 70. Actress Susan George is 69. Actress Nana Visitor (“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”) is 62. Actor Kevin Spacey is 60. Singer Gary Cherone (sher-OHN’) (Extreme, Van Halen) is 58. Actress Sandra Bullock is 55. Singer Jim Lindberg of Pennywise is 54. Actor Jeremy Piven is 54. Singer Wayne Wonder is 53. Actor Jason Statham (STAY’-thum) (“Transporter” films) is 52. Actor Cress Williams (“Close to Home”) is 49. Host Chris Harrison (“The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”) is 48. Actress Kate Beckinsale (“The Aviator,” ”Pearl Harbor”) is 46. Actor Gary Owen (“Think Like A Man” films) is 46. Drummer Dan Konopka of OK Go is 45. Contemporary Christian singer Rebecca St. James is 42. Actress Eve Myles (“Victoria,” ”Broadchurch”) is 41. Actress Juliet Rylance (“American Gothic”) is 40. Actress Monica Raymund (“Chicago Fire,” ”Chicago P.D.”) is 33. Actress Francia Raisa (FRAHN’-see-ah rah-EE’-sah) (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 31. Drummer Jamie Sharpe of Rush of Fools is 30. Actress Bianca Santos (“The Fosters”) is 29. Actress and singer Taylor Momsen of Pretty Reckless is 26.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.