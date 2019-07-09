On July 9, 1935, Jimmy Stewart’s first film, “Murder Man,” opened.

In 1955, Pat Boone released his version of “Ain’t That A Shame,” which became his first number-one hit.

In 1956, Dick Clark made his debut as host of “Bandstand” on a Philadelphia TV station. The name was changed to “American Bandstand” when it went to ABC.

In 1968, The Temptations appeared at the Valley Forge Music Fair in Pennsylvania without baritone David Ruffin. He had been fired by Motown Records because he wanted to change the direction of the band. He was later rehired as a solo artist.

In 1971, Jim Morrison of The Doors was buried in Paris, six days after he was found dead in a bathtub. Word of Morrison’s death was finally given to the press after the burial, apparently to spare family members from being approached by reporters.

In 1972, Paul McCartney began a European tour in France with his band Wings. It was his first tour since the last Beatles tour in 1966.

In 1975, Cher filed court papers to dissolve her marriage to Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers. They had been married just nine days.

In 1981, The Jacksons kicked off a 36-city tour, which grossed them $5.5 million and led to “The Jacksons Live” album.

In 1995, the Grateful Dead gave their last concert with Jerry Garcia, at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

In 1999, Rolling Stone Mick Jagger and model Jerry Hall divorced. They were together for 21 years. The court hearing took 12 minutes.

In 2001, the Backstreet Boys announced they were postponing their tour because singer A.J. McLean was entering rehab.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer-actor Ed Ames of The Ames Brothers is 92. Actor James Hampton (“F Troop”) is 83. Actor Brian Dennehy is 81. Actor Richard Roundtree is 77. Singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew of The Crystals is 74. Actor Chris Cooper is 68. TV personality-turned-musician John Tesh is 67. Country singer David Ball is 66. Singer Debbie Sledge of Sister Sledge is 65. Actor Jimmy Smits is 64. Actor Tom Hanks is 63. Singer Marc Almond of Soft Cell is 62. Actress Kelly McGillis is 62. Singer Jim Kerr of Simple Minds is 60. Singer Courtney Love is 55. Bassist Frank Bello of Anthrax is 54. Actor David O’Hara (“The District”) is 54. Actress Pamela Adlon (“Louie”) is 53. Actor Scott Grimes (“ER,” ”Party of Five”) is 48. Musician Jack White is 44. Singer-guitarist Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse is 44. Actor Fred Savage is 43. Singer Dan Estrin of Hoobastank is 43. Actress Linda Park (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 41. Singer-actress Kiely (KEE’-lee) Williams of 3LW (“Cheetah Girls” films) is 33. Actor Mitchel Musso (“Hannah Montana”) is 28. Actress Georgie Henley (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 24.

