On July 8, 1967, actress Vivien Leigh died of tuberculosis. She was 53.

In 1969, singer Marianne Faithfull was found in a coma following an overdose of barbiturates. Authorities in Australia ruled it a suicide attempt. Faithfull was in Australia with Mick Jagger filming “Ned Kelly.”

In 1970, a summer replacement show starring the Everly Brothers began airing on ABC. The show ran until mid-September.

In 1971, a minor riot broke out during an appearance by Mott The Hoople at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The hall’s management temporarily banned rock performances at the venue after that.

In 1985, Playboy and Penthouse magazines went on sale with nude photos of Madonna.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Steve Lawrence is 84. Drummer Jaimoe Johanson of The Allman Brothers is 75. Actor Jeffrey Tambor is 75. Actress Kim Darby is 72. Actress Jonelle Allen (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 71. Children’s singer Raffi is 71. Actress Anjelica Huston is 68. Actor Kevin Bacon is 61. Country singer Toby Keith is 58. Guitarist Graham Jones of Haircut 100 is 58. Keyboardist Andy Fletcher of Depeche (duh-PESH’) Mode is 58. Singer Joan Osborne is 57. Actor Rocky Carroll (“NCIS”) is 56. Actor Michael B. Silver (“Instinct,” ”NYPD Blue”) is 52. Actor Billy Crudup (“Almost Famous”) is 51. Actor Michael Weatherly (“NCIS,” ”Dark Angel”) is 51. Singer Beck is 49. Country singer Drew Womack of Sons of the Desert is 49. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is 46. Guitarist Stephen Mason of Jars of Clay is 44. Actor Milo Ventimiglia (MEE’-loh vehn-tih-MEEL’-yuh) (“This Is Us,” ”Gilmore Girls”) is 42. Actress Sophia Bush (“Chicago P.D.,” ”One Tree Hill”) is 37. Guitarist Jamie Cook of Arctic Monkeys is 34. Actress Maya Hawke (“Little Women,” ”Stranger Things”) is 21. Actor Jaden Smith (“The Pursuit of Happyness”) is 21.

