On July 14, 1933, Popeye the Sailor Man appeared in his first cartoon.

In 1967, The Who began its first American tour by opening for Herman’s Hermits.

In 1972, the U.S. State Department criticized actress Jane Fonda for making anti-war radio broadcasts in Hanoi.

In 1973, the Everly Brothers broke up after Phil got angry over Don’s performance, smashed his own guitar and walked off stage. They reunited eleven years later.

In 1988, Michael Jackson launched his first British tour at Wembley Stadium in London. He rode over the crowd in a cradle suspended from a crane.

In 1987, musician Steve Miller got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 1989, Cyndi Lauper released the first closed-captioned video, for “My First Night Without You.”

In 1992, actress Demi Moore appeared on the cover of “Vanity Fair” naked except for a suit that had been painted on.

In 2015, HarperCollins released Harper Lee’s second novel, “Go Set A Watchman,” 55 years after “To Kill A Mockingbird” came out.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Nancy Olson (“Sunset Boulevard”) is 91. Football player-turned-actor Rosey Grier is 87. Actor Vincent Pastore (“The Sopranos”) is 73. Bassist Chris Cross of Ultravox is 67. Actor Jerry Houser (“Summer of ’42”) is 67. Actor Eric Laneuville (“St. Elsewhere”) is 67. Actor Stan Shaw (“Harlem Nights”) is 67. Singer-comedian Kyle Gass of Tenacious D is 59. Actress Jane Lynch (“Glee,” ”Talladega Nights”) is 59. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 58. Actor Matthew Fox (“Lost,” ”Party of Five”) is 53. Keyboardist Ellen Reid of Crash Test Dummies is 53. Singer-guitarist Tanya Donelly of Belly is 53. Actress Missy Gold (“Benson”) is 49. Singer Tameka Cottle of Xscape is 44. Country singer Jamey Johnson is 44. Musician taboo of Black Eyed Peas is 44. Singer Dan Smith of Bastille is 33. Actress Sara Canning (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 32. Singer Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons is 32.

