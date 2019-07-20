On July 20, 1954, Elvis Presley, Scotty Moore and Bill Black performed in public for the first time, billing themselves as the Blue Moon Boys. They performed at the opening of a new drugstore in Memphis.

In 1964, singer Chris Cornell of Soundgarden and of Audioslave was born.

In 1965, Bob Dylan’s single “Like A Rolling Stone” was released by Columbia Records.

In 1968, Jane Asher announced on national TV in Britain that her engagement to Paul McCartney was off. McCartney reportedly was watching and was surprised by the news.

Advertisement

Also in 1968, Iron Butterfly’s “In-a-Gadda-da-Vidda” debuted on the American pop chart.

In 1975, “Miami” Steve Van Zandt performed for the first time in concert as part of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, in Providence, Rhode Island.

In 1979, the Electric Light Orchestra took out ads dedicating their newly released song “Don’t Bring Me Down” to Skylab.

In 1984, reigning Miss America Vanessa Williams was asked by pageant officials to resign because of nude photos of her that appeared in “Penthouse” magazine. She gave up her title three days later.

In 1986, “Sid And Nancy,” a film biography of the Sex Pistols, premiered in London. Gary Oldman played Sid Vicious.

In 1996, actor Robert Downey Junior was arrested after authorities say he left a court-ordered drug rehab center. It was his third arrest in a month.

In 1998, actress Jodie Foster gave birth to a boy in Los Angeles. She refused to say who the father was and how she got pregnant.

In 2006, actor Haley Joel Osment, who was 18 at the time, was arrested for drunk driving and marijuana possession outside Los Angeles when his car hit a mailbox and flipped over.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Sally Ann Howes (“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”) is 89. Rockabilly singer Sleepy LaBeef is 84. Actress Diana Rigg (“The Avengers”) is 81. Bassist John Lodge of the Moody Blues is 76. Country singer T.G. Sheppard is 75. Singer Kim Carnes is 74. Guitarist Carlos Santana is 72. Guitarist Jay Jay French of Twisted Sister is 67. Drummer Paul Cook of the Sex Pistols is 63. Actress Donna Dixon (“Bosom Buddies”) is 62. Keyboardist Mick McNeil of Simple Minds is 61. Country singer Radney Foster is 60. Actor Dean Winters (“30 Rock,” Mayhem in Allstate commercials) is 55. Guitarist Stone Gossard of Pearl Jam is 53. Actor Reed Diamond (“Judging Amy,” ”Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 52. Actor Josh Holloway (“Lost”) is 50. Singer Vitamin C is 50. Actress Sandra Oh is 48. Actor Omar Epps is 46. Actor Simon Rex is 45. Actress Judy Greer (“The Village,” ”Arrested Development”) is 44. Actor Charlie Korsmo (“Can’t Hardly Wait,” ”Hook”) is 41. Singer Elliott Yamin (yah-MEEN’) (“American Idol”) is 41. Model Gisele Bundchen (jih-ZEHL’ BUN’-chen) is 39. Guitarist Mike Kennerty of All-American Rejects is 39. Actor Percy Daggs the Third (“Veronica Mars”) is 37. Actor John Francis Daley (“Bones,” ”Freaks and Geeks”) is 34. Dancer-country singer Julianne Hough (HUF) (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 31. Actress Billi Bruno (“According to Jim”) is 23.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.