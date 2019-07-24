On July 24, 1952, “High Noon,” premiered, starring Gary Cooper and Grace Kelly.

In 1964, the Rolling Stones had to run for safety after the audience at a concert in Blackpool, England, mobbed the stage. Keyboardist Ian Stewart later said a fight started when guitarist Keith Richards kicked a man who had spit on him.

In 1976, Elton John had his first hit in Britain, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” with Kiki Dee.

In 1978, the movie “Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” starring Peter Frampton and the Bee Gees, was released.

In 1979, Little Richard — known as the Reverend Richard Penniman — spoke to a revival meeting in San Francisco about the dangers of rock and roll.

In 1980, Larry Graham, formerly of Sly and the Family Stone, began his first solo tour by opening for the Isley Brothers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. At the time, Graham’s “One in a Million You” was heading up the charts.

In 1987, “La Bamba” opened. It was the movie biography of Richie Valens.

In 1990, a wrongful death trial involving Judas Priest opened in Reno, Nevada. Parents had charged in a lawsuit that the band’s “Stained Class” album contained subliminal messages that drove two teenagers to attempt suicide.

In 1998, Toad the Wet Sprocket broke up. They have since reformed.

In 2018, singer Demi Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital for a drug overdose. A month earlier, she revealed in her song “Sober” that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor John Aniston (“Days of Our Lives”) is 86. Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 83. Actor Mark Goddard (“Lost In Space”) is 83. Actor Chris Sarandon is 77. Comedian Gallagher is 73. Actor Robert Hays (“Airplane!”) is 72. Actor Michael Richards (“Seinfeld”) is 70. Actress Lynda Carter is 68. Director Gus Van Sant is 67. Country singer Pam Tillis is 62. Actor Kadeem Hardison (“A Different World”) is 54. Actress-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 51. Actress Laura Leighton (“Melrose Place”) is 51. Actor John P. Navin Junior is 51. NBA player-turned-actor Rick Fox (“Greenleaf,” “Oz”) is 50. Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is 50. Director Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”) is 48. Actress Jamie Denbo (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 46. Actor Eric Szmanda (“CSI”) is 44. Actress Rose Byrne is 40. Country singer Jerrod Neimann is 40. Actress Summer Glau (“Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) is 38. Actor Sheaun McKinney (“The Neighborhood”) is 38. Actress Elisabeth Moss is 37. Actress Anna Paquin (PA’-kwihn) is 37. Actress Megan Park (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 33. Actress Mara Wilson is 32. Singer Jay McGuiness of The Wanted is 29. Actress Emily Bett Rickards (TV’s “Arrow”) is 28. TV personality Bindi Irwin (“Bindi: The Jungle Girl”) is 21.

