On July 23, 1969, James Brown walked out of Los Angeles Mayor Sam Yorty’s office when the mayor failed to show up on time to present the singer with a proclamation for “James Brown Day.”

In 1980, former Grateful Dead keyboardist Keith Godchaux was killed in a car accident in Marin (mah-RIN’) County, California. He was 32.

In 1982, actor Vic Morrow and two children were killed during the filming of “Twilight Zone: The Movie” when a helicopter crashed. Director John Landis and four others were acquitted of charges in the deaths.

In 1984, Vanessa Williams became the first Miss America to resign her title, after nude photographs of her were published in “Penthouse” magazine.

In 1990, production began on the film “Falling From Grace,” which marked John Mellencamp’s acting and directing debut.

Also in 1992, the rock band Chicago got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 1999, Woodstock ’99 began in Rome, New York. The three-day festival started off peacefully but ended in fires, looting and accusations of rape.

Also in 1999, musician Phil Collins married Orianne Cevey in a private civil ceremony in Switzerland. He was 48, she was 27. They have since split up.

In 2010, Kings of Leon cut short a concert outside St. Louis after pigeons in the rafters defecated on the stage.

In 2011, singer Amy Winehouse was found dead at her home in London. She was 27. Her death was attributed to accidental alcohol poisoning.

In 2015, a gunman killed two people and injured nine others before shooting himself during a showing of the film “Trainwreck” in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Today’s Birthdays: Concert pianist Leon Fleisher (FLY’-shur) is 91. Actor Ronny Cox (“Deliverance,” “RoboCop”) is 81. Radio personality Don Imus is 79. Actor Larry Manetti (“Magnum, P.I.”) is 76. Singer David Essex is 72. Singer and former Congressman John Hall (Orleans) is 71. Guitarist Blair Thornton of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 69. Actress Belinda Montgomery (“Doogie Howser, MD”) is 69. Actress Lydia Cornell (“Too Close For Comfort”) is 66. Actor Woody Harrelson is 58. Guitarist Martin Gore of Depeche (duh-PESH’) Mode is 58. Actor Eriq Lasalle (“ER”) is 57. Drummer Yuval Gabay (guh-BAY’) (Soul Coughing) is 56. Guitarist Slash of Velvet Revolver and of Guns N’ Roses is 54. Actor Juan Pope (formerly J. Lamont Pope) (“My Name Is Earl,” ”Family Matters”) is 52. Model Stephanie Seymour is 51. Actress Charisma Carpenter (“Veronica Mars”) is 49. Singer Sam Watters of Color Me Badd is 49. Singer Dalvin DeGrate of Jodeci is 48. Singer Alison Krauss is 48. Drummer Chad Gracey of Live (LYV) is 48. Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans (“The Wayans Brothers”) is 47. Country singer Shannon Brown is 46. Actress Kathryn Hahn (“Transparent,” “Crossing Jordan”) is 46. Actress Stephanie March (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 45. Actor Shane McRae (“Sneaky Pete”) is 42. Fiddler David Pichette (Emerson Drive) is 42. Singer Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child) is 39. Actor Paul Wesley (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 37. Actress Krysta Rodriguez (“Smash”) is 35. Actor Daniel Radcliffe (“Harry Potter” movies) is 30. Drummer Neil Perry of The Band Perry is 29. Actress Lili Simmons (TV’s “The Purge”) is 26. Country singer Danielle Bradbery (“The Voice”) is 23.

