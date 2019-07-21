On July 21, 1971, Carole King received a gold album for “Tapestry.”

In 1975, Willie Nelson made his debut on the album charts with “Red Headed Stranger.” It contained the hit “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain.”

In 1987, Guns N’ Roses released their debut album, “Appetite for Destruction.”

In 1990, Roger Waters, Cyndi Lauper, Sinead (shuh-NAYD’) O’Connor, Phil Collins, Bryan Adams and others gave a benefit concert of songs from Pink Floyd’s album “The Wall” in East Berlin, Germany. At the end of the concert, a mock wall made of plastic foam fell. Proceeds from ticket sales went to an international fund for disaster relief.

Also in 1990, the BBC’s Radio One apologized to listeners after Madonna repeatedly cursed during a live concert broadcast.

In 1992, the mayor of Los Angeles declared “Arsenio Hall Day” in honor of the talk show host.

In 1996, guitarist Kim Thayil of Soundgarden was arrested for allegedly hitting a fan who was trying to take his picture in a hotel in Rockingham, North Carolina.

In 1998, actor Robert Young died at his home in California. He was 91. He’s probably best known for playing the dad on “Father Knows Best.”

Today’s Birthdays: Movie director Norman Jewison is 93. Actor Leigh Lawson (“Tess”) is 76. Singer Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens) is 71. Cartoonist Garry Trudeau (“Doonesbury”) is 71. Actor Jamey Sheridan (“Homeland”) is 68. Singer-guitarist Eric Bazilian of The Hooters is 66. Comedian Jon Lovitz is 62. Actor Lance Guest (“Lou Grant”) is 59. Actor Matt Mulhern (“Major Dad”) is 59. Singer Emerson Hart of Tonic is 50. Actress Alysia Reiner (“Orange is the New Black”) is 49. Singer Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums is 49. Country singer Paul Brandt is 47. Keyboardist Korey Cooper of Skillet is 47. Actress Ali Landry is 46. Comedian Steve Byrne (“Sullivan and Son”) is 45. Percussionist Tato Melgar of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 42. Actor Justin Bartha (“The Hangover”) is 41. Actress Sprague (sprag) Grayden (“Jericho,” “24”) is 41. Actor Josh Hartnett is 41. Contemporary Christian singer Brandon Heath is 41. Reggae singer Damian Marley is 41. Singer Brad Mates of Emerson Drive is 41. “American Idol” runner-up Blake Lewis is 38. Singer Romeo Santos is 38. Drummer Will Berman of MGMT is 37. Keyboardist Johan Carlsson of Carolina Liar is 35. Actress Vanessa Lengies (LEHN’-jeez) (“Stick It,” ″American Dreams”) is 34.

