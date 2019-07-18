Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Tom Cruise surprises Comic-Con with ‘Top Gun’ sequel trailer

July 18, 2019 3:59 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tom Cruise has made an unexpected flyby at San Diego Comic-Con to debut the first trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The audience in the 8,000 seat room went wild for Cruise Thursday afternoon. He closed out what had been billed only as a panel for “Terminator: Dark Fate.”

Cruise says all the flying in the trailer is real and that “Top Gun: Maverick” is a love letter to aviation. They worked with the Navy for the film, which is currently in production.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is expected to hit theaters next June. Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm and Miles Teller co-star.

Cruise said Comic-Con was the perfect place to premiere the trailer. He shot the original some 34 years ago in San Diego.

