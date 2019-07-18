Listen Live Sports

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

July 18, 2019 5:15 pm
 
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of July 17, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Ed Sheeran; $5,807,996; $86.55.

2. Pink; $2,774,154; $143.05.

3. Dead & Company; $2,725,223; $91.03.

4. Ariana Grande; $1,889,474; $121.28.

5. Cher; $1,492,852; $114.85.

6. Rod Stewart; $1,406,386; $106.97.

7. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,274,383; $103.46.

8. Elton John; $1,262,195; $119.89.

9. Backstreet Boys; $1,254,050; $94.35.

10. Shawn Mendes; $1,204,414; $70.27.

11. Hugh Jackman; $1,001,732; $84.87.

12. Kenny Chesney; $955,914; $94.34.

13. New Kids On The Block; $941,735; $80.39.

14. Mark Knopfler; $905,585; $87.10.

15. André Rieu; $831,896; $83.25.

16. Twenty One Pilots; $820,699; $59.28.

17. Hootie & The Blowfish; $809,014; $62.32.

18. Chayanne; $698,604; $95.53.

19. Jerry Seinfeld; $617,528; $107.96.

20. B2K; $487,254; $89.38.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

