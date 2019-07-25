Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

July 25, 2019 2:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of July 24, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Ed Sheeran; $6,019,261; $85.44.

2. Paul McCartney; $4,330,870; $157.40.

Advertisement

3. Pink; $2,960,911; $145.17.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

4. Dead & Company; $2,725,223; $88.69.

5. Ariana Grande; $1,967,915; $119.92.

6. Cher; $1,487,449; $115.27.

7. André Rieu; $1,462,385; $91.65.

8. Michael Bublé; $1,420,152; $121.10.

9. Rod Stewart; $1,406,386; $106.97.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

10. Backstreet Boys; $1,354,514; $89.32.

11. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,274,383; $103.46.

12. Elton John; $1,262,195; $119.89.

13. Hugh Jackman; $1,236,429; $91.63.

14. Shawn Mendes; $1,060,335; $71.23.

15. New Kids On The Block; $941,735; $80.39.

16. Mark Knopfler; $905,585; $87.10.

17. Kenny Chesney; $904,984; $90.60.

18. Twenty One Pilots; $820,699; $59.28.

19. Hootie & The Blowfish; $809,014; $62.32.

20. Wisin & Yandel; $625,488; $84.22.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|25 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Naval Forces tour the Ghanaian navy ship GNS Chemle

Today in History

1952: Puerto Rico becomes autonomous US commonwealth