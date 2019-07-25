Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Trump lashes out at Sweden after rapper A$AP Rocky charged

July 25, 2019 5:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is lashing out at Sweden after a prosecutor there charged rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over a fight in Stockholm last month.

Trump is reacting on Twitter, saying he is “Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven,” whom he personally lobbied, “for being unable to act.”

Trump is calling on Sweden to “Treat Americans fairly!” and “Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM,” adding, “We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around.”

He’s also using the popular hashtag “#FreeRocky.”

Advertisement

Rocky, a platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist, has been in custody since July 3. The case has drawn the attention of a long list of U.S. celebrities, including Sean “Diddy” Combs, Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian West.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|26 ADAPT Breakfast Meeting
7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established