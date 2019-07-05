Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
USA TODAY BEST-SELLERS

July 5, 2019
 
1. “Backlash” by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bester)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “Lost and Found” by Danielle Steele (Dell)

4. “Summer of 69” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

5. “Breathless” by Helen Hardt (Waterhouse)

6. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Bantam)

7. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

8. “Cottage by the Sea” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

9. “The Bad Guys in the Big Bad Wolf” by Aaron Blabey (Scholastic)

10. “Running Blind” by Lee Child (Jove)

11. “Mrs. Everything” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria Books)

12. “City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)

13. “Say No to the Duke” by Eloisa James (Avon)

14. “Big Sky” by Kate Atkinson (Little, Brown)

15. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

16. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron)

17. “Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow (Penguin)

18. “Unsolved” by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

19. “The Pioneers” by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

20. “Seven Nights of Sin” by Kendall Ryan (Kendall Ryan)

21. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris (Harper)

22. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

23. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin)

24. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

25. “Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

___

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index

