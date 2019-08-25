Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
25th Bond movie gets a title: ‘No Time to Die’

August 20, 2019 12:39 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The 25th James Bond movie has a title: “No Time to Die.”

Producers announced the moniker Tuesday for the film that has long been referred to simply as “Bond 25.”

“No Time to Die” returns Daniel Craig to the role of 007. Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes return as cast members. Rami Malek plays the villain.

“No Time to Die,” directed by Cary Fukunaga, is to be released in the U.K. on April 3, 2020, and in the United States on April 8.

A few setbacks have marked the production. An explosion during shooting at Pinewood Studios in June injured a crew member and damaged the sound stage. Craig hurt his foot in May while performing a stunt in Jamaica that required minor ankle surgery.

