A look at Jennifer Siebel Newsom, California ‘First Partner’

August 10, 2019 12:07 pm
 
NAME: Jennifer Siebel Newsom

AGE: 45

EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree in Latin American studies, master of business administration, both from Stanford University

EXPERIENCE: Former actress, maker of the documentaries “Miss Representation,” ”The Mask You Live In” and “The Great American Lie.”

FAMILY: Husband is California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, and their four young children.

