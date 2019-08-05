Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
ABC says ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ sailing past star’s tweet

August 5, 2019 8:03 pm
 
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — ABC says the cast and crew of “Fresh Off the Boat” are ready to get back to work and put star Constance Wu’s anti-renewal tirade behind them.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said Monday the show’s producers have told her everyone involved with “Fresh Off the Boat” took the actress at her word when she apologized.

They have only expressed enthusiasm about starting production this week on season six, which debuts Sept. 27. Burke said she’ll see Wu at the script reading.

The two haven’t spoken since Wu expressed regret for tweeting her disappointment that the show would be back. The “Crazy Rich Asians” star said she was briefly frustrated that its renewal would keep her from a passion project.

Burke told a TV critics meeting she was happy Wu apologized.

Entertainment News

