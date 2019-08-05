Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

ABC to tackle ‘Little Mermaid’ with live production

August 5, 2019 2:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Before Disney films its live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” ABC will take a crack at it with a live production starring “Moana” actress Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel.

The production, to air on Nov. 5, will also star Queen Latifah as Ursula and Shaggy as Sebastian.

The music will be from the original cartoon film as well as the Tony Award-winning Broadway show.

The cartoon is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Advertisement

Disney plans to remake the film with Halle Bailey from “Grown-ish” in the role of Ariel. Bailey is half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|6 Introduction to GSA Schedules
8|6 ATARC Federal Mobile Technology Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force members assist in severe weather recovery effort in Wisconsin

Today in History

1945: US drops atomic bomb on Hiroshima