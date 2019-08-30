Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Alfred Jackson, half-brother of late rock star Prince, dies

August 30, 2019 3:27 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A half-brother of the late rock superstar Prince has died, leaving five Prince siblings to share in the musician’s fortune.

An attorney for Alfred Jackson, Asa Weston, said Friday that the 66-year-old Jackson died Wednesday night or Thursday morning in his home outside of Kansas City, Missouri. He says the cause of death is unknown.

Jackson was the son of Prince’s mother, Mattie Baker, and Alfred Jackson Sr.

Prince died of an accidental opioid overdose in 2016 without leaving a will. His estate remains tied up in legal proceedings in Minnesota.

Jackson told Entertainment Tonight in 2016 that he had not seen or spoken with Prince for nearly 15 years, though an attorney later clarified that Jackson had actually had “sporadic talks and visits” with Prince over those years.

This story corrects Thursday night to Thursday morning.

