The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Apple releases teaser for ‘The Morning Show’

August 12, 2019 10:04 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Apple is giving a first look at its upcoming web television series that is centered on a behind-the-scenes view of early morning TV news.

The company posted a teaser Monday of “The Morning Show.” It stars Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell and is set to debut will debut this fall on AppleTV+.

Apple’s new original video subscription service will feature original shows, movies and documentaries without ads and will be available on demand.

