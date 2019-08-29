Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Arkansas prosecutors seek death penalty in killing of child

August 29, 2019 11:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

STAR CITY, Ark. (AP) — Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for an Arkansas couple if they’re found guilty of capital murder in the death of their child.

Kyle Hunter, the prosecuting attorney for Jefferson and Lincoln counties, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday that the “nature of this crime” penalty justifies the penalty.

Thirty-eight-year-old David Black and 30-year-old Mary Black were charged in June in the death of 11-year-old Joseph Carsello in Star City, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock.

Prosecutors said the boy died of multiple blunt force trauma, including injuries to his head, and that the Blacks acknowledged hitting the boy in the face “with their hands for back-talking.”

Advertisement

They say the couple reported the boy had fallen and hit his head on a toolbox.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

The couple denied killing the boy.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
8|29 Washington DC-Reston Cybersecurity...
8|29 Breakfast & Learn
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor climbs mast of USS Constitution

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy opens in Colorado Springs