Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Audible agrees to delay parts of disputed captions program

August 29, 2019 9:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Faced with legal action from several of the country’s biggest publishers, Audible is delaying parts of an audiobook captions program the plaintiffs say violates copyright law.

In papers files this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Audible agreed not to “enable” the captions feature for books owned or licensed by the publishers until a judge had ruled on their call for a preliminary injunction. Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster are among seven publishers who on Aug. 23 sued Audible, alleging that its plan to provide captions for select audiobooks required their permission. “Audible Captions” is expected to launch next month.

Audible, owned by Amazon.com, is the dominant producer and distributor of audiobooks.

A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25.

Advertisement

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space