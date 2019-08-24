Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Author Ray Bradbury honored with Illinois hometown statue

August 24, 2019 3:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago-area hometown of the late famed science fiction writer Ray Bradbury marked his birthday with dedication of a statue in his honor.

The 12-foot-tall (3.7-meter-tall) stainless steel statue outside the Waukegan Public Library depicts Bradbury astride a rocket ship while holding a book. The (Lake County) News-Sun reports artist Zachary Oxman told those at Thursday’s ceremony that the statue tells the story of a man “beaming with unbridled imagination, curiosity and surprise,”

Bradbury was born in Waukegan in 1920 and often spoke of the hours he spent at the city’s library before his family moved to Los Angeles when he was a teenager. He died in 2012. He wrote hundreds of works, including “Fahrenheit 451” and “The Martian Chronicles.”

The $125,000 project was financed primarily through donations.

Advertisement

___

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Information from: Lake County News-Sun, http://newssun.chicagotribune.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow